Clipper Logistics (CLG) Rating Increased to Buy at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has GBX 500 ($6.57) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 520 ($6.83).

Shares of CLG opened at GBX 329 ($4.32) on Tuesday. Clipper Logistics has a twelve month low of GBX 363.25 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 494 ($6.49).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.

