Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $711.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.51 million.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 1.53. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 50.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.