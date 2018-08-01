Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 260 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 332.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 62.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone opened at $705.53 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.29 and a 1-year high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. AutoZone’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total transaction of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $750.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $668.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $491.13 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $735.48.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

