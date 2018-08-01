Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,627 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $32,860.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.