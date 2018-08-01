Citigroup Downgrades Pearson (PSO) to Neutral

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pearson by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 528,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58,290 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pearson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pearson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

