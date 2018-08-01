Citigroup Downgrades Pearson (PSO) to Neutral

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
NYSE PSO opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.73.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
