Citigroup (C) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of Citigroup opened at $71.89 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Citigroup news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

