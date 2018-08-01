CIT Group (CIT) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media headlines about CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CIT Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.8802952808721 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CIT Group opened at $52.93 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $56.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

CIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $174,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,191.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $90,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

