Cirrus Logic (CRUS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) recently:

7/28/2018 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2018 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2018 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2018 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2018 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2018 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is a premier supplier of high-performance analog circuits and advanced mixed-signal chip solutions. Continued investments in the audio segment have helped the company to come up with innovative products from time to time. Furthermore, Cirrus Logic has reportedly won a deal to provide active noise cancellation for Apple’s next generation AirPods. If the reports are true, it would be a positive for the company. Nonetheless, sluggish demand for Apple’s smartphone particularly iPhone X remains a major concern for the company as more than 80% of its revenues are generated through the sale of audio chips for iPhones. According to Nikkei, which was quoted by The Inquirer, Apple slashed its production target by half from almost 80 million projected at the time of iPhone X release. The cut in iPhone X production is affecting Cirrus Logic’s top and bottom line.”

6/16/2018 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2018 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Cirrus Logic traded down $1.08, hitting $42.18, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 36,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,997. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.26. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $66.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $303.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.57 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 53,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 19.6% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

