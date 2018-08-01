Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial’s second-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year mainly on higher revenues, favorable underwriting performance and solid segmental results. Cincinnati Financial’s low leverage, ample capital, consistent cash flow generation, favorable reserve release, share repurchases and consistent dividend hikes should drive growth. Management is appointing agencies and expanding product offerings to ramp up its business profile. Net investment income growth is expected in the near term, driven by rising interest rates. The company has replaced its existing catastrophe bond program with a new collateralized reinsurance to mitigate the loss. However, exposure to cat loss and a continued turmoil in group benefits associated with the ACA are concerns. Higher expenses might also weigh on the desired margin expansion. Shares of Cincinnati Financial have lagged the industry year to date.”

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial traded down $0.55, hitting $75.08, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.37%.

In other news, Director David P. Osborn purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $25,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,144.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 29.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,770,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,336.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 477,367 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 268,691 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $9,481,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $9,741,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.