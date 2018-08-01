CIBT Education Group (MBA) Given a C$1.63 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.63 price target on CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CIBT Education Group opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. CIBT Education Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87.

In other CIBT Education Group news, insider Cibt Education Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00. Insiders bought 228,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,850 in the last three months.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student-housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, and language training, as well as approximately 150 career, language, and vocational programs.

