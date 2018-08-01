Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Stake Lowered by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,087,000 after buying an additional 119,421 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,494.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 8,513 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $439,951.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,378,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,277 shares of company stock worth $4,441,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.94 million. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

