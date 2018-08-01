Chubb (CB) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Citigroup

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $151.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 target price on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.91.

CB stock opened at $139.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb has a twelve month low of $123.96 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,052,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,761,000 after purchasing an additional 200,147 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 120.4% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

