Christopher D. Alderson Sells 41,639 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 41,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $5,075,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at $14,000,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $81.61 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 23,361.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 178,718 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

