Christopher & Banks (CBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer of women’s clothing providing exclusive fashions under the Christopher & Banks and C.J. Banks labels. Currently, the Company operates 351 stores in 30 states, located primarily in the northern half of the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Christopher & Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Christopher & Banks traded down $0.02, reaching $0.96, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The stock had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,824. Christopher & Banks has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.19.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Christopher & Banks will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keri L. Jones purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson purchased 42,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $39,462.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 431,719 shares of company stock valued at $409,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Christopher & Banks stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 216,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Christopher & Banks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

