Choice Hotels International (CHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Choice Hotels International has set its Q2 guidance at $1.00-1.03 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $3.61-3.71 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 74.98% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Choice Hotels International opened at $77.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $83.30 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $64,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,144.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

