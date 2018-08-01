Choate Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 49,496 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,981. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,336 shares of company stock valued at $19,247,950. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips opened at $72.17 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Argus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

