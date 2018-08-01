Choate Investment Advisors Has $969,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $435,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,630.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Colgate-Palmolive opened at $67.01 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

