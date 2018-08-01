Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $450.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $320.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $399.28.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $433.96. 11,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,979. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $483.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.