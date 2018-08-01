China Telecom Co. Limited (CHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

CHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Get China Telecom alerts:

CHA stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. China Telecom has a 1 year low of $41.28 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.