Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) PT Raised to $31.00 at Robert W. Baird

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.
NYSE:CHSP opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $32.95.
In other Chesapeake Lodging Trust news, CAO Graham J. Wootten sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,525,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Francis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 368.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.
