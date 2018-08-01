Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) PT Raised to $31.00 at Robert W. Baird

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

NYSE:CHSP opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.62 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Lodging Trust news, CAO Graham J. Wootten sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,525,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Francis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 368.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

