Chegg (CHGG) Shares Up 2.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $26.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Chegg traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.40. 86,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 949,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHGG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

In other Chegg news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $416,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 483,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,415,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,433,753 shares in the company, valued at $60,405,749.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,612 shares of company stock worth $26,510,049. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 172,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $640,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $74.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

