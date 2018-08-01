Chegg (CHGG) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Chegg stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -307.78, a PEG ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.48. Chegg has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $112,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,228,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $207,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 521,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,521,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,612 shares of company stock valued at $26,510,049. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chegg by 96,978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 105,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Chegg by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

