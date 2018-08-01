Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLDT. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,468. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $974.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $74.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 139,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 395,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 289,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

