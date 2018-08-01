Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.12%.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust traded up $0.08, hitting $21.62, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 395,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,260. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 61.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 139,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 395,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 289,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

