Chase Co. (CCF) Chairman Peter R. Chase Sells 405 Shares

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $50,556.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,657.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chase traded down $1.10, hitting $122.40, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,953. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $131.35.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 79.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth about $579,000.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

