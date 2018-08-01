Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Sold by Concourse Capital Management LLC

Concourse Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 4.0% of Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Concourse Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,925,000 after buying an additional 196,229 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,733,000 after buying an additional 325,956 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,326,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 567,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,583,000 after buying an additional 77,678 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 403,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,694,000 after buying an additional 103,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.28.

Shares of Charter Communications opened at $304.58 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $408.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 114.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.