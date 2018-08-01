Charter Communications’ (CHTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $355.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $304.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

