Charter Communications (CHTR) Bonds Trading 1.3% Lower

An issue of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) bonds fell 1.3% against their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.375% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2047. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.42 and were trading at $94.48 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.44.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,861. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 62,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,326,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

