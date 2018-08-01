Changyou.Com (CYOU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $112.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.68 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Changyou.Com updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.47 EPS.

Changyou.Com opened at $13.64 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Changyou.Com has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYOU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 91,612 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 127,587 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 106,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

CYOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Changyou.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Changyou.Com has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.33.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

