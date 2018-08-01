ChanCoin (CHAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $46.00

ChanCoin (CURRENCY:CHAN) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One ChanCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ChanCoin has a total market cap of $57,388.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of ChanCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChanCoin has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ChanCoin Profile

CHAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. ChanCoin’s total supply is 9,685,892 coins. The official message board for ChanCoin is crypto-chat.org/forums/chancoin-4chn.233 . The official website for ChanCoin is chancoin.org . ChanCoin’s official Twitter account is @chancoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChanCoin

ChanCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChanCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChanCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChanCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

