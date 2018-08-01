Centrica PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 3.60 (CNA)

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share by the integrated energy company on Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.91) on Wednesday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 119.71 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 221 ($2.90).

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica (LON:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.40 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). Centrica had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Centrica from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centrica to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.36) in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Centrica to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.42 ($2.17).

In other Centrica news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 1,259 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £1,976.63 ($2,597.07). Also, insider Mark Hanafin sold 89,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.02), for a total value of £137,622.10 ($180,820.00). Insiders bought 4,119 shares of company stock valued at $622,881 in the last ninety days.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.