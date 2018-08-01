Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $657.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY18 guidance to $1.90 EPS.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 180,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,224. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CENT. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $73,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,462.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Reed sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $597,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,839. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 183,631 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

