Central Asia Metals (CAML) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Central Asia Metals opened at GBX 240.50 ($3.16) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.54).

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.