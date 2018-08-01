CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY18 guidance at $1.50-1.60 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $110,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 62,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,638,531.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,979 shares of company stock worth $1,936,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

