Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 14.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,374,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene opened at $130.33 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $136.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.06%. Centene’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centene from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Centene from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

In related news, EVP Brandy Burkhalter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $395,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 472,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,071,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,785,800. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

