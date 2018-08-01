Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Get Cent PUERTO S A/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cent PUERTO S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Cent PUERTO S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cent PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Cent PUERTO S A/S will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cent PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cent PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,198,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cent PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,626,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cent PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,725,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cent PUERTO S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cent PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cent PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cent PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cent PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.