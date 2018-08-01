Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.21. Cedar Fair posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $380.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 1,925.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 5.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. 21,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,998. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.