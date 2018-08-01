CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CBS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded CBS Co. Common Stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CBS Co. Common Stock from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CBS Co. Common Stock to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on CBS Co. Common Stock from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.95.

CBS Co. Common Stock traded down $0.27, hitting $52.40, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 74,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. CBS Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $67.62.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. CBS Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $894,800.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $3,864,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,531 shares in the company, valued at $34,552,462.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,067 shares of company stock worth $17,823,897 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markston International LLC purchased a new position in CBS Co. Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CBS Co. Common Stock by 430.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CBS Co. Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

CBS Co. Common Stock Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

