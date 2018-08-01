Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Stake Lowered by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,433 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 1.6% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of Cboe Global Markets opened at $97.13 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 12-month low of $92.20 and a 12-month high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian N. Schell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $541,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,590.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Concannon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,526 shares in the company, valued at $15,167,185.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.