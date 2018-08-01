CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. CBL & Associates Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. CBL & Associates Properties updated its FY18 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

NYSE:CBL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. 2,810,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,854. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 price target on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.44.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 73.4 million square feet across 26 states, including 75 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

