Catterton-Noodles, Llc Sells 2,477,842 Shares of Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 2,477,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $24,778,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.79 million, a PE ratio of -522.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.16 and a beta of -0.49. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 715,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 61,291 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Noodles & Co
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.
