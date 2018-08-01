Catterton-Noodles, Llc Sells 2,477,842 Shares of Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 2,477,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $24,778,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.79 million, a PE ratio of -522.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.16 and a beta of -0.49. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Noodles & Co to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 715,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 61,291 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

