Caterpillar (CAT) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $141.03. 118,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,803. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $112.09 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

