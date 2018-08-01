Castlight Health (CSLT) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $150-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on Castlight Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Chardan Capital lowered Castlight Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Castlight Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of Castlight Health opened at $3.30 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $605.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. equities analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $136,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,506.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $96,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,643.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,049 shares of company stock worth $481,680. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

