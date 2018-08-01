Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,281,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,450,000 after acquiring an additional 505,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,543,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,039,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,288,000 after acquiring an additional 91,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,487,000 after acquiring an additional 117,061 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH opened at $121.42 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.01. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $127.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.30 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $749,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

