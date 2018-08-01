Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 13,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,543 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,415,000 after purchasing an additional 993,438 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,585,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 15,223.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 444,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 441,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,205,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,717,000 after purchasing an additional 435,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar opened at $143.80 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.09 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

