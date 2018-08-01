Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carrols Restaurant Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.1001222246375 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 340,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,083. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $531.64 million, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.13 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

