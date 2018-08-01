Carpenter Technology (CRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Carpenter Technology opened at $54.77 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRS. ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Longbow Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Carpenter Technology news, CFO Damon J. Audia sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $601,254.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,543 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,136.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,061 shares of company stock worth $3,430,797 over the last ninety days. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

