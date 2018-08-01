Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.49% of Carlisle Companies worth $31,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 102.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,626,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,998.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies opened at $122.84 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

