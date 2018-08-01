Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stock Price Up -3.9%

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $36.70. 33,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 355,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Bank of America raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.43 million. research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,676,000 after purchasing an additional 88,999 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 169,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 841,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 66,768 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.