Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capital Product Partners earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.5022151139163 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Capital Product Partners traded down $0.06, hitting $3.04, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 17,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,125. The firm has a market cap of $398.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $3.80.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.82 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 8.86%. equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

